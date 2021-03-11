POCATELLO — Police arrested a suspect Thursday night in connection to a stabbing at a home on Pocatello's north side that left a man with multiple knife wounds.
Pocatello police reported around 10:40 p.m. that the adult male suspect had been arrested and would be charged with aggravated battery for the Thursday evening stabbing. The suspect's name has not yet been released.
He was arrested without incident at Pocatello police headquarters where he was being questioned by police regarding the stabbing, authorities said.
The victim, whose name has also not been released, was stabbed multiple times at a home on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, police said.
Wilson Avenue was temporarily shut down by Pocatello police as they investigated the incident and searched for the suspect.
Police said that after the man was stabbed he somehow made it to Physicians Immediate Care several blocks away on Yellowstone Avenue.
People at the urgent care clinic called 911 after the man arrived around 6:40 p.m. Thursday and Pocatello police and fire units responded.
Police said the man who was stabbed was transported from Physicians Immediate Care via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
An update on the man's condition was not immediately available but police said he was rushed into surgery after he arrived at the hospital.
Police are expected to release additional information on the suspect soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.