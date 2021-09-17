Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Police arrested a fugitive on Friday afternoon and are still searching for a second suspect after a vehicular pursuit that began near Idaho State University and ended with a foot chase east of the city.
The incident began to unfold around 3 p.m. Friday when Pocatello police spotted a known fugitive with multiple drug warrants driving a car in a neighborhood near ISU.
The fugitive wouldn't pull over for police and a chase ensued.
Pocatello police pursued the fugitive onto Buckskin Road where the individual eventually stopped the car and fled on foot with a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Police were able to quickly apprehend the fugitive but the woman was able to evade capture.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police responded to Buckskin Road to help Pocatello police search for the woman but as of 6 p.m. Friday she remained at large.
Police said they know the woman's identity but are not releasing it yet.
Police described the woman as a white female in her mid-20s with dark hair who was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information on the woman's whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.
Police said the woman does not pose an immediate threat to the public and is not believed to be armed.
Police have not yet released the name of the fugitive they arrested. That individual is currently being booked into Bannock County Jail on the drug warrants as well as a felony eluding charge for Friday afternoon's incident, police said.
Police described the vehicular chase of the fugitive as a medium-speed pursuit because the maximum speeds were around 60 mph.