POCATELLO — The Old Navy store on Pocatello's north side will be opening in mid-February.
Old Navy provided revised opening dates for the store that will be located in the former Staples office supply building on the 1700 block of Hurley Drive near Ross Dress for Less.
Pocatello's Old Navy will open on Feb. 16 and will hold a grand opening celebration on Feb. 19.
The store is already fully staffed with 30 to 40 employees.
