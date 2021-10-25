Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: There will always be differences of opinion and opposing policy preferences among any group of elected officials. However, when these natural and necessary political conflicts devolve into personal conflicts and cease to advance policy debate and dialogue, they become detrimental to the community. Moreover, bickering, as opposed to serious policy debate, shakes the public’s confidence in their government.
I cannot promise that there will not be intense debate and disagreement as we seek to reform and improve city government. Change is hard. I can say that I have developed a cool, calm, and collected demeanor over the course of my military career. I am not easily agitated, and I am not easily offended. I will fight on the issues, but I will not engage in the shallow ad hominem attacks and emotionalism that unfortunately plagues much of our political discourse.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: Our city has one of the highest tax levies in the state; it is even higher than Boise. Compared to cities of a similar size, such as Caldwell, Twin Falls, Coeur d'Alene, or Idaho Falls, we have a higher levy rate and have the lowest median household income. It is clear we have taxed beyond what our people can support.
I know we can reduce the city’s spending to reduce taxes while providing essential services and most or all of what the city currently provides. I know this is possible because other cities in Idaho are doing it. As previously mentioned in terms of population, our peers provide similar services with lower tax levies, fewer employees, and smaller budgets. Their budgets are often smaller both in relative and real dollars.
As mayor, I want to provide tax relief to our people by reducing spending and getting our city on a sustainable fiscal trajectory. We can achieve this through reducing administrative overhead, modernizing the organization to increase efficiency, and privatizing some city functions and services that local businesses can better perform.
These reductions in the number of city employees can primarily be accomplished through natural attrition. Every year city employees retire or seek new employment opportunities. We can consolidate positions or privatize functions to improve efficiency and save tax dollars as they do so. We can be fair to our city employees and reduce spending and lower taxes.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: Compared to other cities in Idaho of a similar size, I think it is clear that we need reform and that the city needs to be more efficient with our tax dollars. Every dollar the city spends is a dollar it had to take from the people of Pocatello. Our government has a moral obligation to spend taxes as wisely and efficiently as possible so that the citizens can keep more of their hardearned wages. I think there is clear room for improvement in this area.
However, I do not think our city government is completely broken. I have spoken to many city employees who work hard for our community. They are eager to innovate, fix what is broken, and find ways to do things better. Unfortunately, these voices are not being listened to under the current leadership. As mayor, I will empower those within our city government who want to solve problems instead of clinging to the status quo.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: My vision for Pocatello is simple. I want to work with our community to create a climate that fosters economic growth and can attract businesses to our city. Businesses who share our values, will hire our people, and pay wages that support a middle-class lifestyle. This will require reducing city spending, lowering taxes, and reducing the regulatory burden we place on businesses.
I also want Pocatello to be a bastion of freedom in Idaho. Much of the “Old Republic” of the Founding Fathers has been lost. The idea that any level of government has the power to arbitrarily shut down a business, force you to wear a mask, or compel you to take a substance into your body would have been repugnant to most Americans just a few years ago. The pandemic showed us that fear is a powerful tool for those who crave power and control.
Now is the time to restore the Republic, one city, county, and state at a time. No more shutdowns. Every business is essential, because every job puts food on someone’s table. No mask or vaccine mandates. No one should live in fear of losing their job or becoming a secondclass citizen because of a private medical decision. We need a local ordinance now that prohibits discrimination based on vaccination status.
As mayor, I will fight for the freedom of our people. I will never enforce an unconstitutional law or mandate in our city, whether they come from Boise or Washington DC, nor will I allow them to be enforced. Under my leadership, the full Bill of Rights will be in full effect. The time for timid compliance has passed, now is the time for us to stand.