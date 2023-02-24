Mayor Brian Blad

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Local community members no longer have the opportunity to make public comments at the end of Pocatello City Council meetings.

That’s because Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has removed the “Items from the Audience” agenda item from all future City Council meetings. No longer is there an agenda item that allots a maximum of 15 minutes with no more than three minutes per speaker to provide the public with the opportunity to address the City Council on any item not included on that meeting’s agenda.

