Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has joined the more than 430,000 Idahoans who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mayor Blad received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s offices in Pocatello Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s important to do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 – including getting vaccinated,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “I encourage Pocatellans to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and possibly others from this disease.”
“The vaccine offers our best opportunity to return to pre-pandemic ‘normalcy,’” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director. “We strongly encourage people to take advantage of this safe and effective vaccine as soon as they can.”
For a list of clinics in Southeast Idaho administering the COVID-19 vaccine, visit siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php.