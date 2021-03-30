POCATELLO — Tuesday marked the first day in Southeastern Idaho that every person age 16 and older could schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
About a week ahead of the statewide schedule, Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Tuesday that those age 16 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.
“This vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. “While we roll these vaccines out across Southeast Idaho, it is important everyone continues to do their part in fighting this pandemic by wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding gatherings.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had previously decided that different health districts within Idaho may choose to move through the various COVID-19 vaccine-eligible subgroups within the third priority group at different rates.
“After conversations with other enrolled providers, and assessing our current situation, we have made the decision to move forward in the phases,” Mann said. “We have the supply and available appointments, but have continued to see a decline in demand. At the end of the day, we just want to get people vaccinated who are choosing to receive a vaccine.”
SIPH’s decision to open vaccine eligibility to all adults and teenagers age 16 and older comes a day after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke about a feeling of “impending doom” amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Nationally, coronavirus cases are up about 10 percent over the past week from the previous week, to about 60,000 cases per day, with both hospitalizations and deaths ticking up as well, Walensky said. She warned that without immediate action the U.S. could see a potential fourth wave of the virus, following in the footsteps of European countries.
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” Walensky said. “But right now, I’m scared. I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom.”
Statewide, COVID-19 cases have been declining over the past two weeks in Idaho, according to The New York Times. Idaho reported 386 new cases of the virus on Monday. But over the past week, there have been an average of 281 new COVID-19 cases per day in Idaho, a decrease of 13 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
The pace of vaccination continues to increase throughout the country, with about 2.7 million people receiving shots every day, The New York Times reported. Mann said about 31 percent of Bannock County’s vaccine-eligible population has received a shot. Throughout all of Southeast Idaho, 29 percent of eligible individuals have been vaccinated, Mann said.
Those figures include Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, who was vaccinated Tuesday, as well as about 25 percent of the inmates currently housed in the Bannock County Jail.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said SIPH organized what he described as a “strike team” of nurses and qualified volunteers to vaccinate the inmates at the jail on Monday after conducting an inmate survey last week. Manu said the number of inmates to receive the vaccine on Monday was between 60 and 70, about 25 percent of the 270 inmates currently incarcerated at the jail.
About 25 percent of the deputies working at the jail already received the vaccine as part of the first eligible group of emergency responders, Manu added.
“The inmates received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so SIPH won’t need to come in to administer any additional doses,” Manu said. “This was definitely a good thing mentally for both the people working at the jail and for the inmates. We’re the first jail on this side of the state to get it done and that’s something we can be proud of.”
Blad received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the SIPH office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello Tuesday afternoon. He told the SIPH personnel administering the vaccine he wasn’t nervous at all and was actually excited to finally have a chance to get his shot. Blad’s wife Laura, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2020, previously received the Moderna vaccine, Blad said.
“This is a huge step for us personally and I think it’s a big step for the community quite frankly to get the vaccine,” Blad said. “Personally it’s a great move for my family. We have encouraged all of our kids to get the vaccine as well and this will be a great thing for us.”
Approximately 70 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at a new clinic in downtown Pocatello Tuesday with another 130 scheduled to get their shot on Wednesday, said clinic organizer and Pocatello pharmacy owner Greg Maag. The new vaccine clinic in downtown Pocatello is located at 120 N. Arthur Ave. inside the vacant bank building across the street from Maag Pharmacy.
Maag said he has set up 14 vaccination tables inside the clinic and has a staff of qualified nurses and pharmacy technicians ready to put shots in arms.
Though most of Southeast Idaho is now eligible for the vaccine, Mann said it’s crucial the community doesn’t let up on other mitigation strategies including wearing face coverings.
The Pocatello City Council is set to revisit the city’s ordinance mandating that masks be worn in public places at a meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
And while over 30 percent of eligible Bannock County residents have received a vaccine as of Tuesday, Blad is hopeful that number will at least double in the weeks ahead. Until then, Blad said he’s optimistic the city’s mask mandate will remain in place.
“If we look at the trends of the areas that have gone away from the mask mandates, the trends are that they are extremely high now,” Blad said. “I don’t think it’s a matter of getting rid of the mask mandate immediately. I think we’re still a month or two away from there.”
Blad continued, “I don’t think people love wearing a mask. I don’t think it hurts people to have to wear a mask but there has definitely been a lot of controversy with the masks. Right now, I think the longer we can keep the mask mandates in place the better off we are.”