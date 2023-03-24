Breached gas line

Pocatello Fire Department vehicles parked in front of Virginia Transformer on the city's north side after a natural gas line was breached at the facility on Friday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A manufacturing facility on the city's north side has been evacuated because of a natural gas leak, authorities said.

The gas line at Virginia Transformer at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on Pole Line Road was breached around 2:50 p.m. Friday when it was struck by a truck, Pocatello police said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.