A horrific head-on crash near Aberdeen Tuesday took the life of 29-year-old Kimball Ashcraft, a husband and father who was preparing to welcome his second child into the world. Ashcraft was in a work vehicle heading home to take his wife, Krista, to her first ultrasound of the new pregnancy when the crash occurred on Highway 39.
"Losing your best friend and partner is bad enough, but also the father to your child and unborn child is almost unbearable for her and she is really struggling," Krista's mom wrote on GoFundMe. "This wasn't the way she wanted to tell people about her pregnancy, since she has severe PCOS and has lost several pregnancies early on, but it's part of the story at this point."
The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover Ashcraft's funeral expenses.
A Pocatello man died in a head-on crash on Tuesday afternoon south of Aberdeen.
The Power County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Kimball Ashcraft, age 29.
Ashcraft was a passenger in a southbound 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck that collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 39 around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police said.
A 38-year-old man from American Falls was driving the Ford and a 23-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving the Silverado and both suffered injuries, authorities said. The Ford's driver was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle while the Silverado's driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
Their names and conditions haven't been released.
Both occupants of the Ford were not wearing seat belts while the driver and lone occupant of the Silverado was wearing a seat belt, state police said.
Ashcraft was transported via ambulance from the crash scene to a local hospital where he died, state police said.
The crash shut down Highway 39 for about four hours.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.
