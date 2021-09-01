Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO – Jeffrey A. McKie, 41, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison followed by ten years of supervised release, for possessing sexually explicit images of minors, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. McKie was also ordered to pay $19,000 in restitution to victims of the offense. McKie was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. McKie pleaded guilty on March 11, 2021.
According to court records, McKie admitted that on October 19, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with the assistance of the Pocatello Police Department and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a search warrant at his residence. McKie was suspected of possessing child pornography after the Pocatello Police Department received a tip from his neighbor. In an interview, McKie confessed to looking at child pornography frequently. In total, on McKie’s electronic devices, over 7,000 images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were found. McKie admitted in court that he possessed the child pornography.
At sentencing, Judge Nye also ordered McKie to forfeit the devices used in the commission of the offense. As a result of his conviction, McKie will be required to register as a sex offender.
Story continues below video
Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of HSI, the Idaho ICAC Task Force, and the Pocatello Police Department, which led to charges.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.