Jose Acosta Jr. (copy)

Jose Acosta Jr.

 Bannock County Jail Photo

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021.

According to court records, Jose Acosta Jr., 41, entered a camping trailer and demanded money from a female occupant. The victim refused and fought with Acosta.

