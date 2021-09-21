Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Andrew John Jemmett, 21, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Jemmett to serve the remainder of his life on supervised release, following his prison sentence. Jemmett pleaded guilty to the charge on November 4, 2020.
According to court records, in January 2020, law enforcement in Las Vegas, Nevada, arrested Jemmett for possession of child pornography. The arrest stemmed from Jemmett’s significant other finding child pornography on Jemmett’s phone.
A later investigation found that Jemmett produced that child pornography with an eight-year-old minor child. Jemmett sold the videos he created online on at least one occasion. Jemmett produced the videos in a public restroom in Pocatello. Jemmett admitted to producing the videos and sending them to another individual for money.
As a result of his conviction, Jemmett will be required to register as a sex offender.
Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Pocatello Police Department, which led to charges.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.