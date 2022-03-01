The wrecked Honda CR-V pictured after it collided with a semi hauling potatoes on Highway 26 near Blackfoot on Tuesday morning.
A 45-year-old Pocatello man was injured Tuesday morning when his car collided with a semi hauling potatoes on a local highway.
The crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 26 in the town of Moreland located west of Blackfoot.
The wreck occurred when the Pocatello man's westbound Honda CR-V crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Peterbilt semi hauling potatoes driven by a 43-year-old man from Blackfoot.
The Pocatello man was injured in the collision and his vehicle was totaled.
He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
His name and condition have not yet been released.
The driver of the semi did not require transport to the hospital following the collision. His name has also not been released.
Highway 26 was shut down for three hours because of the crash.
