POCATELLO — A 29-year-old Pocatello man is facing multiple felony charges in Bannock County.
Ronald R. Hymas has been charged with two counts of grand theft, two counts of burglary and one count of acquiring a financial transaction card with the intent to defraud, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for May 24.
Pocatello police say they spotted Hymas driving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. When police took him into custody, they say they found stolen credit cards in his possession.
Hymas was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail where he's currently being held.
If convicted of the charges against him, Hymas faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison and a $70,000 fine.