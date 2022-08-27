Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M Saturday on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire.