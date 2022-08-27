Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M Saturday on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello.
The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire.
The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The northbound lanes on I-15 were blocked for approximately 3 and a half hours to allow emergency responders to investigate and clear the area.
Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff?s Department, Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
