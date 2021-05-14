POCATELLO — A 53-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with lewd conduct involving a child under the age of 16.
Chad L. Willingham was charged with the felony crime this week for an incident that allegedly occurred in August of 2017, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. As of Friday afternoon, he was being held at the county jail on a $75,000 bond.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials say they took Willingham into custody on Thursday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. They did not release many details about his alleged crime due to the ongoing investigation.
A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take Willingham’s case to trial has been set for May 24.
The maximum sentence for lewd conduct with a minor is life in prison.