POCATELLO — A 24-year-old Pocatello man is accused of enticing a child over the Internet.
Yianne C. Paloukos was charged with the felony crime in Bannock County Magistrate Court this week. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for May 24.
Pocatello police say the incident began when a parent reported that her 14-year-old daughter was receiving inappropriate/sexually explicit electronic messages from an adult male.
Officers arrested Paloukos for the alleged crime on Thursday and he was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail, where he's currently being held.
If convicted of the charge he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.