A 43-year-old Pocatello man is accused of attempted strangulation.
Dustin Huber Sr. was charged with the felony crime in Bannock County, according to Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for May 10.
The crime allegedly occurred at a campsite in the area of Henderson Canyon on May 3.
Huber is accused of trying to strangle an adult female during an argument, according to court records.
If convicted of the crime, Huber faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.