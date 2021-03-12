POCATELLO — A 20-year-old Pocatello man who is awaiting trial for an alleged stabbing from August of 2020, was arrested Thursday night for his alleged involvement in yet another stabbing.
Neicon Loveless has been charged with aggravated battery for stabbing a victim Thursday night inside of a home in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, Pocatello police said. Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, sustained multiple knife wounds.
Loveless was booked into Bannock County Jail after being arrested without incident at 10:40 p.m. at Pocatello police headquarters, where he was being questioned by police regarding the stabbing, authorities said.
Wilson Avenue, located in the north side of the city, was temporarily shut down by Pocatello police as they investigated the incident and searched for the suspect.
Police said that after the man was stabbed he somehow made it to Physicians Immediate Care several blocks away on Yellowstone Avenue.
People at the urgent care clinic called 911 after the man arrived around 6:40 p.m. Thursday and Pocatello police and fire units responded.
Police said the man who was stabbed was transported from Physicians Immediate Care via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
An update on the man's condition was not immediately available but police said he was rushed into surgery after he arrived at the hospital.
Loveless was previously arrested on a felony count of aggravated battery on Aug. 8, after he allegedly used a knife to cut the face of a person he knew in the midst of a struggle in the 100 block of Taft Avenue. The victim in that case was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.
Nick Tranmer, senior deputy prosecutor, said prosecutors recommended a $50,000 bond for Loveless following the alleged incident last summer, but he was released during his preliminary hearing.
Prior to the alleged Thursday night stabbing, Loveless already faced up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the alleged attack last summer.
Tranmer said new crimes are always an aggravating factor in prosecuting a defendant.
"We will ask for a much higher bond than before — an extremely high bond," Tranmer said. "We hope he does stay in (jail) pending his cases. The community safety issue is of high concern to us."