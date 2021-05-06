POCATELLO — A 43-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with attempted strangulation for the second time this year.
Dustin Huber Sr. was charged with the latest crime for an incident that allegedly occurred on May 3, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A preliminary hearing, which will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial, has been set for May 10.
Huber is accused of trying to strangle an adult female during an argument at a campsite in the area of Henderson Canyon, according to court records. If convicted of the felony crime, Huber faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Huber was also charged with attempted strangulation last month for an incident that allegedly occurred on March 31, according to court records. A preliminary hearing for that case has also been set for May 10.