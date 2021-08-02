Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I’m writing in response to Ms. Ortega’s proposed plan to trim the City of Pocatello’s budget.
I’ve always been led to believe that town councils should educate themselves about their municipalities before offering suggestions. Ms. Ortega has previously said that she was opposed to balancing the budget on the backs of employees, but her published list of employees to cut seems to dispute that.
Pocatello has a couple of problems that these cuts would only acerbate. Crime and drug abuse come to mind. We need the police to be able to solve and curb both. Cuts there aren’t a good idea. Public parks are a place of solace for families, and I believe team sports for kids are essential. Cuts there aren’t a good idea.
The Marshall Public Library is a bustling place where people of all walks of life go to find material to entertain, as well as enlighten. Public access computers are constantly filled, children love the storytimes, and all ages enjoy the reading programs available. Cuts there aren’t a good idea.
City attorneys, are always needed, and the PR person is helpful in crafting well written press releases. We’ve seen that they should be retained. Again cuts there aren’t a good idea.
Cutting the mechanic for the fleet of vehicles needed at the spur of the moment is also not a good idea. Who hasn’t waited hours for their own vehicles to be fixed? I’d rather our first responders’ vehicles be maintained quickly, and available at all times. Cuts there aren’t a good idea.
Maybe a better solution would be to have a hiring freeze, or postpone wage increases. We could even entertain ideas to increase revenue, like providing more outdoor dining, or encourage residents to shop in Pocatello instead of driving to nearby cities. Prior to my retirement from a local elementary school, I heard over and over from kids that there wasn’t anything for them to do in this town. Drastic targeted cuts like these, will contribute to that myth, and are devastating to the morale of city employees as well as residents.
In my opinion, these cuts aren’t a good idea. Pocatello is better than this.