Winter weather wind chill (copy)
East Idaho is forecast to experience wind chills Thursday morning of up to minus 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service has escalated and extended its wind chill warnings for the region to call for even colder conditions throughout East Idaho until around 10 a.m. Thursday when temps will likely start to warm.

Old Crow

Winters like this are why the leftist global warming kooks had to rebrand. Conservatives are still Conservatives, but for some reason liberals are now progressives and global warming is now climate change.......it just denotes how worthless and weak they are. Ya it's real progressive to ban fossil fuels and freeze or starve to death.

red in blue

Not to mention the windmill cancer the Stable Genius tried to warn us about.

