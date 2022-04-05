Katie Lynn Cohens
POCATELLO — A Gate City girl who went missing in December of last year has still not been located.
Fourteen-year-old Katie Lynn Cohens' family is asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.
As the search for Katie approaches the four-month mark, her family is increasingly fearful for her safety. She was last seen on Dec. 10 and is believed to be a runaway.
Katie's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She might have dyed her hair red.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red T-shirt, red sweat pants and black and white Nike shoes. She also might have a black backpack with gray patches.
Katie has ear and nose piercings and a tattoo of three butterflies on her stomach.
The search for Katie has gone national with the Virginia-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posting information on its website about her disappearance.
The center can be reached at 800-843-5678 if you have any leads on Katie's whereabouts.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.