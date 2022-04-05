Katie Lynn Cohens

 National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Photo

POCATELLO — A Gate City girl who went missing in December of last year has still not been located.

Fourteen-year-old Katie Lynn Cohens' family is asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.

As the search for Katie approaches the four-month mark, her family is increasingly fearful for her safety. She was last seen on Dec. 10 and is believed to be a runaway.

Katie's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She might have dyed her hair red.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red T-shirt, red sweat pants and black and white Nike shoes. She also might have a black backpack with gray patches.

Katie has ear and nose piercings and a tattoo of three butterflies on her stomach.

The search for Katie has gone national with the Virginia-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posting information on its website about her disappearance.

The center can be reached at 800-843-5678 if you have any leads on Katie's whereabouts.