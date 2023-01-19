The Pocatello Free Clinic, one of the oldest free clinics in the US, held the first annual "Jingle Jangle Fundraiser" at the Sand Trap Bar and Grill in Pocatello in December 2022. This was successful primarily thanks to Corey Wight of the Sand Trap and his generosity to the clinic. We wanted to express our appreciation to Corey, along with Greg Mladneka and the Bantam String Benders, Barrie's Ski and Sports, Pebble Creek Ski Area, Mink Creek Nordic Center, New Day Products, Mind Your Body Yoga, Deleta Skating Rink, Tough Guy Bowling, Phil Meador Subaru, O’Riley’s, Courtesy Ford, Gretchen Vanek, Craig Tinkham, Breathe Yoga Community, Kyle Miller Coaching, Heber Hatchets, Pauline Thiros with ISU Athletics; we couldn't have done this without you! Thanks also to the generosity of the Sand Trap patrons who bid on our auction items. Money that was raised will be used to provide medical, mental health, and dental care for those who are uninsured. These funds stay in our community and directly assist our own community members. The clinic thanks everyone who participated. See you next year!

Sherrie Joseph,

