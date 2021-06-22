The Pocatello Free Clinic was the 2020 winner of Phil Meador Subaru's annual "Share the Love" event and accepted a check for $12,000 in May of 2021. The clinic would like to thank Phil, Bekki, and Jason Meador of Meador Motors for their continued support of the clinic. Local donations like this help the clinic continue to provide free medical, dental, and mental health care for the underserved of our local area. The Pocatello Free Clinic appreciates Phil Meador Subaru and their willingness to help the people of southeast Idaho!
Sherrie Joseph, RN,
Executive Director,
Pocatello Free Clinic