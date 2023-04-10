The Pocatello Free Clinic, celebrating its 52nd anniversary, would like to thank Jim Dandy Brewery and the local community members who came out to support us for our 2nd Pint Night on March 29th. Jim Dandy generously donates a portion of the night's proceeds to a local non-profit once a month, and we are grateful for their support last month! Besides Jim Dandy, we would like to thank Dr. Roger Boe, Courtesy Ford, Idaho State University, Gate City Coffee, Elevate Fitness, Firehouse Subs, Pizza Pie Cafe, and Crumbl Cookies for their generous donations! Thanks to everyone who helps us keep our community healthy, we appreciate you!

