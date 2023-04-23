POCATELLO — The community has been in mourning over the severe damage caused by a Friday fire at Highland High School.
The blaze gutted most of the D Wing of the school and among the casualties was thought to be Highland's Hall of Fame and all of its sports trophies and historic photos of the school's star athletes.
The good news received on Sunday from the Pocatello Fire Department is that much of the Hall of Fame actually survived the destructive blaze.
The Fire Department reports that several of the Hall of Fame's trophies and photos were saved by firefighters.
More information on how much of the Hall of Fame was saved is expected to be released by Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 on Monday but videos posted by the Pocatello Fire Department on Facebook show firefighters collecting a large portion of the Hall of Fame's photos and trophies and relocating them to a safer area of the school following Friday's fire.
The Fire Department stated via Facebook, "The Pocatello Fire Department always strives to minimize property loss during firefighting operations. During (Friday's) fire at Highland High School crews worked diligently to save as much of the pictures and trophies as possible. We know how much these mean to our community."
Firefighters spent over eight hours battling the fire on Friday, which was reported at 4 a.m. via an automatic alarm activation.
Although firefighters saved four of Highland's five wings from suffering fire damage, it's unclear when the school's students will return to the building.
The four surviving wings suffered light smoke and water damage during the fire and will need to receive a deep cleaning before classes can resume. The four wings will also need to be thoroughly inspected to make sure they're safe and structurally sound, authorities said.
There were no injuries during the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.