Highland Hall of Fame

A Pocatello firefighter removes photos from Highland High School's Hall of Fame following Friday's fire.

 Pocatello Fire Department screenshot

POCATELLO — The community has been in mourning over the severe damage caused by a Friday fire at Highland High School.

The blaze gutted most of the D Wing of the school and among the casualties was thought to be Highland's Hall of Fame and all of its sports trophies and historic photos of the school's star athletes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.