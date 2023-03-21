Food truck fire

Pocatello firefighters at the scene of Tuesday's fire at the El Herradero food truck along Yellowstone Avenue.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Firefighters responded to a fire at a popular local food truck late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at the El Herradero food truck in the parking lot of Vickers Western Store on the 1400 block of Yellowstone Avenue was reported by the food truck's employees around 4:45 p.m.

