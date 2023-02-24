POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a house fire near Idaho State University on Friday night.
The fire ignited in the basement apartment of a home on the 500 block of South Eighth Avenue around 8 p.m.
Pocatello firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to the rest of the house. There were no injuries.
Firefighters described the blaze as small and said it caused minor fire, smoke and water damage to the basement apartment but did not much impact the rest of the house.
The person who resided in the basement apartment will likely have to find a new place to live until repairs can be made, firefighters said. While that individual was not home at the time of the fire, authorities said the people who reside in the home above the apartment were home and reported the fire by calling 911. They safely exited the residence during the fire but were later allowed to return, firefighters said.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the preliminary investigation into the fire has determined it is not suspicious in nature, but the exact cause is still being determined.
Firefighters remained on the scene investigating the fire until early Saturday morning.
South Eighth Avenue and East Benton Street were temporarily shut down because of the fire.
