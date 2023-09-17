The interior of this camper trailer on Tanager Drive was heavily damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
POCATELLO — Firefighters believe a camper trailer is likely a total loss after it caught fire on Sunday afternoon in a north Pocatello neighborhood.
The burning unoccupied camper trailer on Tanager Drive was reported by a passerby around 2 p.m.
Pocatello firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze in about five minutes.
There were no injuries but the flames scorched enough of the camper trailer's interior to probably make it a total loss, firefighters said.
Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other nearby vehicles and they temporarily evacuated one adjacent home as a precaution.
Tanager Drive was closed for over an hour because of the fire.
Pocatello police also responded to the incident.
The blaze remains under investigation.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.