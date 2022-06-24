Brush fire

Pocatello firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots from a brush fire that ignited near School District 25's main office early Friday evening.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire early Friday evening near School District 25's main office.

The fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. in a field off the 800 block of West Cedar Street, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.

Pocatello firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire was caused by a downed power line to a light pole igniting nearby brush, the Fire Department said. Conditions were windy at the time of the blaze.

The fire did not result in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, though the flames were within 100 feet of nearby buildings.

The fire scorched less than an acre before being extinguished, the Fire Department said.