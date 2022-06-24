Pocatello firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots from a brush fire that ignited near School District 25's main office early Friday evening.
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire early Friday evening near School District 25's main office.
The fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. in a field off the 800 block of West Cedar Street, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
Pocatello firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames.
The fire was caused by a downed power line to a light pole igniting nearby brush, the Fire Department said. Conditions were windy at the time of the blaze.
The fire did not result in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, though the flames were within 100 feet of nearby buildings.
The fire scorched less than an acre before being extinguished, the Fire Department said.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.