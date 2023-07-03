House fire

Pocatello firefighters pictured at the scene of the Monday evening fire at a triplex on East Center Street. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Fireworks are being blamed for a Monday evening fire that damaged a triplex near the Bannock County Courthouse.

The incident caused the Pocatello Fire Department to issue a warning to local residents celebrating the July 4 holiday with fireworks to be extremely careful. The Fire Department also reminded residents to only use fireworks that are legal under city of Pocatello ordinance.

Old Crow

Find who lit the fireworks and make them pay for

The damages.....that's the only fair way to handle

This idiocy. Is just a wasteful asinine tradition. Along with live Christmas trees. Just one man's opinion.

