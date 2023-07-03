POCATELLO — Fireworks are being blamed for a Monday evening fire that damaged a triplex near the Bannock County Courthouse.
The incident caused the Pocatello Fire Department to issue a warning to local residents celebrating the July 4 holiday with fireworks to be extremely careful. The Fire Department also reminded residents to only use fireworks that are legal under city of Pocatello ordinance.
Aerial and exploding fireworks are illegal in the city, the Fire Department said.
"Residents need to be really careful so that nothing catastrophic happens," Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O'Hearn said. "Even though we had a wet spring, everything's dried out and there's a great potential for fire."
The 7:30 p.m. Monday blaze at the triplex on the 1000 block of East Center Street could have easily been catastrophic.
But the Fire Department arrived quickly and had the fire contained in less than 20 minutes.
There were no injuries and two of the triplex's units suffered no damage.
The fire inflicted smoke damage on the third unit and its occupants have been temporarily displaced as a result.
The fire started when fireworks ignited a bush directly adjacent to the triplex, the Fire Department said.
The flames quickly spread to the triplex and scorched its siding and roof but firefighters miraculously kept the fire from damaging the building's interior.
Pocatello police have shut down East Center Street in the area of the fire and the public should avoid the area while emergency responders are on the scene.
As of 8 p.m. Monday the blaze appeared to be mostly out and firefighters were extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
