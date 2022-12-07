Pocatello Electric

Owner Suzie Vigliaturo (holding dog) is pictured with Pocatello Electric’s employees in front of the store that has served the community for 120 years.

 Photo taken and submitted by Megan Anderson

POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120.

Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it's expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event.

