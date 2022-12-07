POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120.
Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it's expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event.
“We are very thrilled at this milestone and want to give back to the community,” Suzie Vigliaturo, owner of Pocatello Electric, said in a news release.
The business has been doing giveaways every week for months, culminating in a final giveaway of two grand prizes to be given away the night of the party, the news release said. One grand prize is a Whirlpool front-load washer and dryer set valued at $1,998; the other is a queen-size Serta box spring and mattress set valued at $929. Other kitchen appliances will be given away every 15 minutes throughout the party.
Pocatello Electric will also be giving away $1,120 to a local nonprofit, to be determined by nominations on the business’s Facebook page.
Light refreshments, including beer, wine and coffee, will be served.
Pocatello Electric will also be holding a food drive for the Idaho Foodbank during the anniversary celebration. Bring in non-perishable food items, and get extra entries into the drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.