The Pocatello Education Association would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the community members of Pocatello and Chubbuck for voting to support the Supplemental Levy. This levy generates critical funding that bridges the gap between state allocations and our local school district’s needs.
The voters in Zones 1, 2, and 5 defeated the recall on School Board Trustees Jackie Cranor, Janie Gebhardt, and Dave Mattson, making it clear they support the tough decisions they made to ensure all students and staff are safe during this pandemic.
A special thanks to those PEA members and volunteers who completed phone calls and text messages and rallied family and friends in support of the levy and against the recall.
Now it is time to move forward with the focus on creating the schools our students deserve. We look forward to continuing our work with all our trustees and School District #25 Admin to ensure a great public education in our district for all students, families, and staff.