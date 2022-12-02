POCATELLO — Police are searching for a person involved in a Friday evening disturbance in a south Pocatello neighborhood that left one man shot and another man stabbed.
Police have not yet provided a description of the person they're searching for in connection to the disturbance that occurred on Belmont Street.
On Saturday police provided more information on the two men who were injured. Police said that Jeremiah Cox, the man who was stabbed during the disturbance, was released from Portneuf Medical Center after receiving treatment for his wounds. He was then transported by officers to Pocatello police headquarters where he was questioned and arrested on unrelated warrants, police said.
The man who was shot remains in the intensive care unit at PMC where he's receiving treatment for his gunshot wounds, police said. His name has not been released.
Police are asking for the public's help in the ongoing investigation and they're encouraging anyone with information to contact the Police Department at 208-234-6100.
Numerous Pocatello police officers responded to Belmont Street around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that a shooting had occurred there.
Prior to police arriving at the scene, Cox and the other man were transported by private vehicle to PMC, authorities said. Police quickly responded to PMC on Friday evening after learning that both men were there.
Police shut down Belmont Street and nearby Opal Avenue for several hours as they investigated the disturbance.
