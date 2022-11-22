As a resident of the city of Pocatello, living on the east bench above Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive, I have viewed firsthand, throughout the spring and summer months, the “Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project” which was first announced on the City of Pocatello News website on 02-25-22. The route for this project was “identified to minimize public impact to both traffic and business operations while maintaining the lowest cost of the identified alternatives. The pipeline will require several trenchless crossings beneath Pocatello Creek and the I-15 interstate corridor“. The only related follow-up article on the City of Pocatello News website dated 09-29-22 stated that beginning 09-30-22, from Jefferson Ave. to Call Creek Dr. “the right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Rd. beginning at Jefferson Ave. will be closed from September 30 for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.”
I would imagine that the owners of businesses located along Pocatello Creek Road between Jefferson and Call Creek would beg to differ on minimizing the impact to their businesses, and also to nearby Tendoy Elementary School, as would the drivers of thousands of vehicle trips along this route who experience traffic impact throughout the day, especially during the morning, noontime, and afternoon commutes. Additionally, the Project Summary published on the IMCO (general contractor) website states it “will not disturb pavement”. Yet the pavement between Jefferson and Call Creek has currently been trenched, with traffic again reduced to just one lane eastbound, and Pocatello Creek was trenched and reduced to one-lane between its intersection with Satterfield west to Freeman Lane just weeks before Fall classes resumed at nearby Edahow Elementary School. So much for trenchless crossings and not disturbing pavement! And then there is the question of why heavy equipment shows up, some work is done, then equipment and workers disappear for multiple days without any progress being made?
As a service to the citizens of Pocatello, who presumably, as taxpayers, are funding this project (through the Water Department’s capital reserve budget), it would seem only appropriate that the City of Pocatello, through its Water Department, would provide a public update on this project. Perhaps the City Council would wish to be updated on the actual-versus-projected project time-line status, actual costs-versus-budget, as well as addressing how much longer it will be before disturbed pavement will be repaved (especially given periodically below-freezing winter day-time temperatures), and how snow removal will be handled given the multiple lane restrictions in place and additional driving hazards inherent in winter driving?
