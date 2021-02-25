A Pocatello couple vacationing in Texas was stranded amid devastating winter storms that caused serious damage to homes and businesses across the state and left many without power or clean water for days.
Brad Bugger and his wife, Janice Jean, were visiting family in Burnet, Texas, and had plans to continue their vacation in San Antonio and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before the storms hit.
“The weather was beautiful — 70 degrees,” Bugger said. “We golfed, hiked and had a great time for the first couple of weeks.”
When they heard about the incoming storms, they decided to cancel their stay in San Antonio and instead catch a flight from there to Fort Lauderdale. Bugger said they checked the weather reports before they left Burnet, and the bad weather wasn’t supposed to start until about 3 p.m. They figured it would only take them a couple of hours to get to the airport where they hoped to catch an 11 o’clock flight on the morning of Feb. 14.
But an ice storm arrived early, and the 90-mile drive to San Antonio through hilly country ended up taking them closer to four and a half hours.
“It was really treacherous. I’m from the St. Louis area and have seen ice storms before,” Bugger said. “This was as bad of driving circumstances I’ve been in a long time.”
Bugger said vehicles got stuck trying to climb the hills and ended up blocking traffic. They couldn’t continue until the vehicles were pulled out of the way or sanding equipment came through to provide better traction.
“We would stay up on top of the hill until we could make a good run. We’d wait for cars to get out of the way and then, hopefully, we could get to the top of the hill and figure out our next move,” Bugger said.
By the time they got to the airport, all the flights had been canceled. They checked into a hotel in San Antonio that night and then moved to another with a kitchenette when they realized they wouldn’t be able to leave for several days.
“We hunkered down there,” Bugger said, adding that they were lucky to get a room at the hotel that later filled up.
As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems.
Bugger and his wife were among the more lucky ones.
Bugger said their power and water went off and on during their hotel stay. Sometimes there was just enough water to brush their teeth or flush the toilet, and at one point, hotel staff brought them a bucket of water from the pool that could be used for flushing.
The couple’s room was located on the third floor of the four-story hotel, which gave them some extra insulation. Bugger said their room stayed fairly warm, but the lobby below was freezing.
All of the restaurants within walking distance were closed, Bugger said, but they were able to get some food from Walmart.
“The first day we went over to Walmart, it was a circus. It looked like what you would see on Black Friday or the day before the Super Bowl,” Bugger said.
By their third trip to the store that week, all the water, produce and meat were gone. Bugger said they picked through the items still left in the freezer section.
They were able to find some more food at a Target and an open Starbucks at that store.
“My wife was happy she got the caramel latte she craved,” Bugger said.
The couple was finally able to catch a flight out on Saturday — ending their forced weeklong stay. They gave each other a high-five once they got on board the plane.
“We’re very thankful to be home,” Bugger said.
In the meantime, Texans are still trying to recover from the storms and find answers.
The blackouts that left 4 million Texas customers without electricity and heat during the deadly winter freeze also unplugged plants that could have generated more power, which was urgently needed as the state’s grid reached the breaking point, the head of a major energy corporation said Thursday.
Curtis Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Corp., told lawmakers at the outset of a public hearing on one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history that when officials from his company called utility providers, they were told they weren’t a priority.
“How can a power plant be at the bottom of the list of priorities?” Morgan said.
“You-know-what hit the fan, and everybody’s going, ‘You’re turning off my power plant?’” he said.
At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of the storms, and 10 days after the blackout started, more than 1 million people in the state were still under boil-water notices.
Lawmakers’ outrage has fallen heavily on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s grid. ERCOT has claimed that the scale of the forced blackouts — the largest in Texas history — averted an even more catastrophic failure that would have wiped out power to most of the state’s 30 million residents for months.
“Obviously what you did didn’t work,” said Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire of Houston, which had more than 1 million outages.
“It worked from keeping us (from) going into a blackout that we’d still be in today, that’s why we did it,” ERCOT president Bill Magness said. “Now it didn’t work for people’s lives, but it worked to preserve the integrity of the system.”
Among Vistra’s subsidiaries is, Luminant, which operates nearly two dozen plants across Texas. Morgan blamed outdated lists of critical infrastructure in Texas for darkening gas processers and production sites as grid managers began shutting off parts of the system.
Morgan didn’t say how many of the company’s plants were turned off or for how long, but he did say the company was within three minutes of power going offline at one nuclear plant, and that the main power grid in America’s energy capital was just moments away from total collapse Feb. 15.
“We came dangerously close to losing the entire electric system,” Morgan said.
Of Texas’ power generators that were not operational during the storm, Magness said the freeze was responsible 42 percent of the failures. A lack of fuel and equipment damage unrelated to the weather also contributed, but Magness said that for 38 percent of the plant outages, the problem remains unclear.
The outages lasted days for millions of Texas homes, and millions more lost water as water treatment plants shutdown and miles of pipes burst across the state. The toll of the storm included at least 15 hypothermia-related deaths around Houston, said Democratic state Rep. Ana Hernandez, vice chairwoman of the House State Affairs committee.
President Joe Biden is set to fly to Texas on Friday in what would be his first visit to a major disaster site since taking office.