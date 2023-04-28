Pocatello could see its worst flooding in the past half-century due to the massive snowmelt that's expected to occur during the next several days.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Portneuf River in Bannock County, including Pocatello, and a flood watch for most of the rest of East Idaho.
The much-anticipated arrival of spring-like temperatures in East Idaho this weekend is forecast to cause snowmelt that will possibly overflow local waterways. Daytime temps in the high 70s are forecast in East Idaho's lower elevations including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg Saturday through Wednesday.
East Idaho's highlands might even surpass the 70-degree mark during that time span.
The weather service said that "excessive runoff" from snowmelt in East Idaho caused by the high temperatures "may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying fields and other flood-prone locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes and businesses are possible."
People should be especially careful around local waterways and should not attempt to drive through flooded roads under any circumstances.
"Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the weather service said.
The most serious flooding is forecast to be along the Portneuf River, especially in Pocatello where the worst flooding in the past 50 years is possible.
The flood warning for the Portneuf River and its tributaries will remain in effect until the flooding threat subsides, the weather service said.
The Portneuf River was at 8.6 feet in Pocatello on Friday morning and is forecast to peak at 10.6 feet on Wednesday, according to the weather service.
The last time the Portneuf River reached such heights in Pocatello was when it rose to 10.7 feet on Jan. 9, 1973, the weather service said.
There is a chance that a rainstorm will hit East Idaho late next week and this could worsen the flooding, especially in Pocatello. People should stay tuned to the weather forecast for updates on the storm and flooding in the region.
The rising Portneuf was expected to overflow onto the Sacajawea Park area of Pocatello, possibly putting parts of the park and nearby trails underwater, at some point on Friday, the weather service said. Marsh Creek in the Inkom area might also overflow its banks by Friday night.
Saturday through Wednesday the overflowing Portneuf River is expected to flood agricultural land and pastures in the Inkom and Blackrock areas. Flooding is also forecast during those days between the Portneuf Gap and Pocatello's Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.
The flooding in the Sacajawea Park area of Pocatello and along Marsh Creek is expected to worsen through Wednesday.
The flooding threat in the Portneuf River area is serious enough that the Pocatello Fire Department issued a new release to warn residents and suggest that they prepare by getting free sandbags at the Pocatello Street Department, 2405 Garrett Way.
"There is a green flatbed located on the right-hand side of the (Street Department's) parking lot — it contains sand, bags and shovels," the Fire Department stated in its new release. "Citizens will need to fill their own bags. Each household is allowed up to 8 bags."
Anyone who spots flooding in East Idaho should immediately report it to police or their local sheriff's office.
Elsewhere in the state, various flood alerts are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Hailey and Mackay as well as in parts of south central, southwest and northern Idaho.
Authorities are also bracing for flooding in Washington state, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
