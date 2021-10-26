Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: As an incumbent, I have been a part of, or present during, the discussions that some are calling infighting and bickering. There have been spirited differences on several topics during Council meetings, primarily budgeting issues. The differences are in the manner of managing unprecedented growth and escalating property values. The attempts to reduce the budget by slashing staff and programs has caused a minor loss of staff so far, but should the political wind change directions on November 2, it will probably cause a major exodus of senior staff and department heads that will be difficult if not impossible to replace in the current labor shortage environment.
I would encourage Council members to consider three things during discussions:
1. I may be wrong.
2. I may not know everything.
3. I need to listen.
Although I am not a member of a Rotary Club, I find the Rotary Four-Way Test to be a valuable tool to guide professional and personal discussion:
1. Is it the TRUTH?
2. Is it FAIR to all Concerned?
3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?
4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
Raising your voice during discussions doesn’t make your point or argument more persuasive, it instead angers the other side to take an even harder stand. Tone of voice matters greatly.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: I think city services are very good in Pocatello. We have very few potholes in our streets and main thoroughfares are promptly plowed when needed, our Sanitation, WPC, and Water departments are first-quality and on-time, our cemetery is beautiful, our Parks and Recreation department strives to serve young and old alike, our Building, Planning, Engineering, and Public Works, and Utility Billing departments do a great job of interacting with the citizens every day, and our emergency services equipment and personnel are first-rate. I cannot think of a service that I would be willing to do without in order to cut the city budget.
Our taxes are often mis-represented as very high for a community of our size, but I would encourage residents to look at the real property tax ask and compare the services and the size of the community being served, not just the population numbers before drawing conclusions. Pocatello is in a unique location with mountains on three sides that requires more difficult development and service delivery, a southern border limited by a large agricultural operation,
a railroad and a river cutting the city in two, and a large University in the middle of the city. None of those things are a problem; in my opinion they add to the unique nature of our
community, but they make it difficult to fairly compare Pocatello to other Idaho communities.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: I would certainly not characterize Pocatello government as broken. Cities are never complete. How a city operates, the number of employees, the acreage it encompasses, the way services are provided, are constantly in a state of flux. I feel that given the considerations I outlined in the question above, the city is well-operated at this point. Can they be tweaked and improved? Certainly!
City staff brings changes to Council every year for consideration and many are great ideas. Some would require more capital expenditure than we have on-hand at the time they are presented, but all are considered. Good examples of recent improvements to city operations are the Public Works Annex that consolidated the Sanitation and Street departments and moved all the city Fleet services under one roof; a plan to move the fueling site to the Fleet building; tracking and organizing Sanitation truck schedules by computer, and many others. I strongly feel change should be incremental, not radical.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: The Pocatello in my dreams is a city built upon the thoughtful work of all sides of the political spectrum. A city where education, hard work, recreation, and history are all valued equally. I want Pocatello to be thought of as a city where amazing things happen that support not just the community, but all of Southeast Idaho. This dream won’t happen by the miserly slashing of budgets, but by investing in our people and in the infrastructure the future city will need to accommodate residents that seek out what we are building today.