At the August 4th city council meeting the mayor and council members Cheatum, Leeuwrik and Mansfield rammed through a resolution which was less than honest, unnecessarily vindictive and did nothing to calm the turmoil which has enveloped the council. This is evidenced by the recent statements from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

Whether the rush to publish didn’t allow time to check facts, or whether the mayor and his cohorts ignored history to score political points and a favorable story for outsiders, the resolution was factually dishonest. Pocatello’s 130-year history is not one of “…acceptance, inclusion and non-discriminatory actions…”.