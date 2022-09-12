At the August 4th city council meeting the mayor and council members Cheatum, Leeuwrik and Mansfield rammed through a resolution which was less than honest, unnecessarily vindictive and did nothing to calm the turmoil which has enveloped the council. This is evidenced by the recent statements from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Whether the rush to publish didn’t allow time to check facts, or whether the mayor and his cohorts ignored history to score political points and a favorable story for outsiders, the resolution was factually dishonest. Pocatello’s 130-year history is not one of “…acceptance, inclusion and non-discriminatory actions…”.
Our relationship with the Shoshone-Bannock tribes during those 130 years belies that statement. For many years real estate agreements in Pocatello contained a stipulation forbidding the sale of property to Negroes, Indians, Greeks, Italians, and others. Negro employees of the UPRR laying over in Pocatello formed their own places to socialize and rest since they were excluded from many hotels and restaurants. Greeks tell of talented ballplayers being excluded from participating in Pocatello baseball clubs. The list goes on.
It will behoove the mayor and council to consider the words of Winston Churchill: “We must always look forward, but we have to understand our history in order to not repeat the mistakes of the past”.
Mayor and Pocatello City Council please immediately adopt a more honest resolution:
Whereas, the City of Pocatello is striving to become a more inclusive and welcoming community; and
Whereas, the Mayor and Pocatello City Council acknowledge that their recent behavior has damaged the image of Pocatello, disenfranchised thousands of voters, and created unnecessary division among the citizens of Pocatello; and
Whereas, the Mayor and Pocatello City Council hereby pledge to set an example for all citizens of Pocatello showing tolerance for all ideas, courtesy to others, a commitment to honesty, transparency and accessibility, and an end to spitefulness;
Now, Therefore, be it resolved that the Mayor and Council of the City of Pocatello accept the censure of the citizens of Pocatello and re-affirm their commitment to conduct themselves as set forth in this resolution.