POCATELLO - The Pocatello City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. to discuss the possibility of reimplementing the City’s face covering ordinance.
When the ordinance was rescinded in late April, Councilmembers approved a motion to call a special meeting to consider re-implementing a face covering ordinance if active cases rise to 15 or more per 10,000 for 14 consecutive days or 30 or more per 10,000 for 3 consecutive days. The number of active cases has been above 15 since August 4 according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH). SIPH does not report case data on weekends or holidays. To view SIPH’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, visit public.tableau.com/app/profile/siphidaho/viz/SIPHCOVID-19Data/Story1.
Limited in-person attendance is allowed, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, strict social distancing measures are in place and masks/face coverings are required.
City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations can be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208.234.6248 or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.