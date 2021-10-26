Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: After attending council meetings for almost 2 years, I disagree with that characterization. Routine council work is performed civilly and successfully. That said, disagreement is healthy and necessary for productive decision-making within any governing body. We must challenge ourselves to think beyond our preconceptions to best serve the diversity within our community. I operate best under the principles of “trust but verify” and “strive for compromise.” Unfortunately, while I believe our council does a good job regarding routine council work, things go south primarily regarding budgetary decisions, financial accountability and some budgetary process basics.
Some council believe it is important to be transparent and communicate with their constituents regarding monetary decisions, while other council members prefer to abdicate their budgetary responsibility to develop structurally balanced budgets to “City Director experts and the mayor.” In my opinion, why even have a council if their preference is to abdicate such a critical council fiduciary responsibility to protect public funds via transparency? Abdication of such a critical responsibility keeps the majority of City financial decision-making hidden within City administration versus out in public view. It also keeps the public largely uninformed regarding City spending, and perpetuates a false sense of unity and the illusion that “all is well” while our City is actually facing future budget deficits.
My professional financial training was in a setting of mutual respect and collaboration. I have always worked well with others, including those I might have differences with, and I always strive to reach consensus. I will listen and engage others by asking questions to help me to better understand their points of view. It is difficult to engage with individuals with a tendency toward conflict avoidance, but there are ways to improve communication so that those engagements are not viewed so negatively.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: The city budget and financial planning processes are in disarray. This fact hurts both citizens and city employees. As a taxpayer, it is a huge concern to me that the City has not been keeping good financial records of departmental monies set aside by departments for future projects—a grave disservice to city departments. The City has not been using industry standards for establishing a minimum 5-year financial projection document to assist council in creating consistent, thorough and structurally balanced budgets. Without these critical planning documents, the City lost track of vital financial commitments which contributed to the FY22 budget deficit.
The City financial policies are in urgent need of revision and formal enforcement. The City Council is responsible to Pocatello citizens for fiscal oversight including annual budget creation. Budgets should be fully transparent and structurally balanced—meaning that reoccurring expenditures should not exceed reoccurring revenue. Council should plan ahead for annual operational spending while also saving for large capital needs and required improvements using a prioritized, comprehensive capital improvement plan.
I believe structural balance can be achieved without impact to city services. If elected, I will use my business skills to improve our budget process and work closely with the new, hopefully very experienced, Chief Financial Officer. I would promote that our City move toward better financial accountability and transparency and build a process that keeps citizens more informed and holds City Management truly accountable for controlling budgetary increases. My goals include: making better and more prioritized business decisions; using centralized purchasing to better advantage; finding ways to help fixed-income residents struggling to pay property taxes; and ensuring the city sets up measurable ways to keep expenditures low and creates an inviting business environment to grow our local business base and ease the homeowner property tax burden.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: I believe this portrayal is an overgeneralization of current council opinions. I would need more data and information to make a fully informed decision before establishing a firm opinion on every aspect of City government operational efficiency. I am always open to new information. Based on what I know today, I would likely be in the middle. Many City services effectively serve Pocatello, among those services provided are safe drinking water, operating traffic signals, maintained streets, efficient garbage pick-up, a library, parks and well-trained, professional Police and Fire. However, I firmly believe there is always room for improvement. How we continue to offer these services should be examined regularly to determine if it is still the best, most cost-effective option available. Other cities investigated and adopted other systems in cost-savings efforts. Pocatello must be willing to look at options to cost issues or our City will continue to fall behind in terms of cost control.
After observing City Council meetings for nearly 2 years, I firmly believe the City and the taxpayers could benefit from an improvement in the administrative leadership overseeing the city and its finances. The current elected leadership lacks direction and follow-through on many critical elements and has not been proactive enough in responding to changing conditions within our community. There has also been a lack of establishing measurable performance metrics and strategically-driven goals to guide decisions. If the council is amenable, I’d suggest establishing a type of “secret shopper” system and an improved feedback system to help the council identify those areas needing improvement. Some areas consistently brought up while I was door knocking in the community are consistency in code enforcement and obstacles to growing existing local businesses and/or welcoming new businesses.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: Pocatello is a gem in the rough! Our citizens know best of the potential Pocatello has and the jewel it can become. We have a wonderful community of caring people, beautiful surroundings, abundant outdoor recreational activities and many other opportunities including those ISU offers. But, as with all organizations, we have room for improvement.
There are innovative ways for Pocatello to think like a modern organization. By establishing a self-assessment culture within city departments, we could be constantly looking for ways to improve processes and gain efficiencies in time, cost and providing better services to citizens for less money. I have seen this thought-process and cultural-change initiated, established and then fully implemented. Results were impressive. Pocatello citizens deserve the same. What is wrong with wanting Pocatello to become the best financially managed, cost-effective, service-oriented and transparent city government in Idaho if not the country? I say “dream big Pocatello!”
To help move us toward success I would:
1) promote working with local businesses to ensure their continued health and success;
2) support development of a more site-selector friendly and competitive city website;
3) streamline city processes for businesses to enter or grow within our City—the less red-tape bogging down business development, the more inviting our city becomes;
4) acknowledge our local drug addiction and trafficking problems and take an active lead in bringing together the Police Department and other community experts to combat the costly issues that result from high addiction levels;
5) proactively seek grants that help our City combat drug addiction and trafficking issues more effectively to reduce our crime rate and help individuals lead more productive lives; and
6) get a handle on our escalating property taxes—a complex issue to tackle, but Pocatello cannot reach full-potential without addressing all roadblocks to success.