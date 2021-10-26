Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: I believe that the impacts are on three levels. First is on city employees. When they see contention and division, it leads city employees to question the security of their positions. City employees become a battleground for political and council infighting that undermines the morale and the stability of those jobs. It’s the reason we have seen several prominent city employees quit recently. The second level is on the businesses. There have been several businesses in the past few months who have seen the news of our city council and chosen not to come to our city. Finally, our citizens lose confidence in government and its ability to fulfill its basic responsibilities to its people.
In order to address this issue, I have issued open invitations to any and all in our city (elected official, candidate, or citizen) to sit down and discuss the issues that they see as being most concerning to the city of Pocatello. And then together, we will work on solutions. I may not always see eye to eye, but at the very least you can take confidence knowing that you opinion has been heard and will be a part of the solutions.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: We often talk about the importance of cutting taxes so that we can return money back to the citizens. Those advocates often struggle to articulate the services that the intend to cut, how much money those cuts would remove from the budget, and how much money each taxpayer is going to get back as a result. When it comes to taxpayer dollars used for the city, I am a firm believer that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Does that mean I support increasing taxes? No. Instead, I believe that we should use programs like wildland deployment (a program where we lend a team of firefighters and a truck to the federal government to fight fires elsewhere across the nation) to help diversify our revenue sources. Cities across Idaho are making nearly a million dollars a year in revenue that bolsters their city budget. Pocatello could do the same if we are willing to support our city workers. They are revenue services that offer sustainable, predictable income with little to no burden on the taxpayers.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: I believe that the mindset that the city is broken and needs reform is used as a political talking point that doesn’t clearly articulate how the “improved functionality” impacts the lives of everyday citizens. Instead, those who argue that the city government is broken seem to instead use this line of argumentation in order to advocate for downsizing, pay decreases, spending decreases, and personnel cuts.
The city of Pocatello has achieved incredible success over the past decade. The growth is sustainable and the economic health of the city is in significantly better shape than it was 10 years ago. I believe that is due in large part to the exceptional city employees who have dedicated their professional lives to making our city better. I want to work with them to advance those efforts. I believe that the best thing we can do is continue to offer them the resources necessary to help our city succeed.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: I see Pocatello as having the potential to be a thriving urban center surrounded by pristine mountains and recreation. To achieve that goal though, we must prioritize a few tasks. First, we must explore and ensure that everyone has access to affordable housing. In order for more people to want to stay long term, they must have access to stable housing. Second, we must build a culture of cooperation with the university both in community and in the workplace. At the city, we should offer internships and apprenticeships in a variety of our positions at the city. This helps retain some students and prepares the next generation of workers at the city level. We lose out on so many benefits of a university if we fail to retain the graduates. Third, we must continue to invest in our city. We don’t just invest for where our city is at today, but instead we invest and prepare for the city that we want to have in five, ten, and twenty years down the road. As we prepare for that growth, we provide the most sustainable type of growth that promotes the wellbeing of life time residents and our new neighbors.
What’s most important is that this vision is a unifying vision for Pocatello. I am endorsed by the Police Union, Fire Union, Central Labor Council, and the Pocatello Education Association, not to mention dozens of city workers, business owners, and other influential figures in our city. My vision, and the vision of any candidate, is only as successful as our ability to come together despite our differences in order to push Pocatello forward, rather than holding it back.