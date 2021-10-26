Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: The fighting by our leaders at City Hall is a symptom of the disease found in all levels of government today. It seems we have taken sides and are fighting for the ideology of a party and not for the good of the people. The preamble to The Constitution states that our government is supposed to “insure domestic Tranquility” but politicians have seem to forgotten this. Instead, they are more concerned with ensuring their “side” wins. We, the people, can not join a side or let this pass without repercussions.
I expect our City Council to lead not just Pocatello but be an example of what American governance should be. Instead, there are two sides fighting one another leaving a lot of decisions, that are supposed to be made by the council, to be decided by the mayor. I find this inexcusable They should be working towards common goals that further our city. By fighting they are just deepening the divide that is ruining America.
Once these elections are over the City Council needs to sit down and go through the issues they are having and talk through them, and I don’t care how long this take. It doesn’t mean they are all going to magically want the same thing, but they can accept the differences they have and compromise. There is nothing wrong with agreeing to disagree. You can’t let it lead to a lame duck council though.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: The city budget needs to be flexible to accommodate change in circumstances. We need to take a realistic look at what is going to have to be replaced and start planning now for this. Like the well that we had to recently shut down due to high nitrate levels. It has failed earlier than the studies predicted, and we can’t keep having this happen. Infrastructure repairs only get more expensive the longer we put them off and we need to face these problems before they become catastrophes.
Cities also shouldn’t be raising taxes because they are backed into a corner. That is piss poor planning that will lead to the gentrification of Pocatello. We need to a long hard look at what we can do to eliminate needless spending. As a city we shouldn’t waste a single dollar and need to make it easier to see where the money the city spends is going. The information needs to be more than just accessible. It must be easily navigated. It will allow the citizens to keep an eye on the budget. It is our money that they are spending, and we need to take a more active roll in watching for frivolous spending.
The city also needs to make sure that the budget they are proposing is correct, which, they haven’t always been. The group, Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, caught a mistake last year. I thank PAGE for their diligence. This is unacceptable and needs to be remedied. How many errors are occurring that don’t get caught because of laziness. I can accept mistakes, but laziness is intolerable in my eyes.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: I believe government on all levels of all kinds are inherently broken and need reform. Our system was set-up to evolve to the needs of the people and will continue to evolve till we find the most perfect union possible, or it doesn’t, and we fail. Our current system was poorly functioning as it was, then, we got hit with a pandemic. It showed just how flawed our government was from top to bottom and that’s the silver lining in this dark cloud because now we can address these problems.
In regards, to our city government, it is working but needs a lot of improvement. I’m pretty sure this is something many people are realizing in their local governments across the county. It’s not that our government is completely broken but it’s also not working towards making itself the best possible system it can become. Elected officials need to be bettering the way our government functions daily but it seems to be going around in circles and, eventually, it will lead to even harder times for the people. We can not just place the blame on government, though, it mainly lands on the shoulders of the people.
We seem to forget that America is a continuing social experiment. It was an idea before it was a reality. The determination of the people is what brought it to life, and it is going to be the determination of the people that will keep it alive. So, when the government is broken, it is a reflection that the people are broken. We are all to blame for the situation we find ourselves in and it will be the people who are responsible for its future improvement.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: My vision for Pocatello is to be the example all other cities look to, not just in America, but the world. This may seem far-fetched and it is, but it all starts with a step, then the next step, and the next until we reach the point we have the whole world watching us. To achieve this, we need to improve the basics of our city for a strong foundation to build upon. When I look at Pocatello, I see it as a living entity. The body is the infrastructure, the mind is our first responders, and our soul is the education system.
We must fix our infrastructure from wells to roads and all in between. While fixing the physical assets of the city we need to have the future in mind. We can’t look to the past and use that as an example for how we build our city. We need to actively bring the future of Pocatello to the present. If not, we will just be trying to catch up to the future while living in the past, which leads to a hard life in the present.
More important than the infrastructure are our first responders. I want to see more funds being diverted to them for training, equipment, and pay. They are the front line that protects and cares for the people and we need to give them the best opportunity to succeed. In doing this it will make Pocatello more appealing to businesses and more importantly people.
Our education system needs to start innovating and bringing the best out of our students. It’s going to take more than just more teachers or supplies although those are crucial. We have all had a crash course in online learning during the pandemic and would like to see us to start building on this. We need to realize that our children are the building blocks of the future and invest more in their education. This will improve all of ours future.