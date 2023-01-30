Classes will be canceled for an unprecedented second straight day at numerous local school districts because of the dangerously cold wind chill that's turned East Idaho into a frozen tundra.
Following the National Weather Service's decision to extend its wind chill warnings for East Idaho until Tuesday, one local district after another decided to cancel all Tuesday classes.
As of 9:20 p.m. Monday the following districts have canceled all Tuesday classes: Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Marsh Valley School District 21, Bear Lake School District 33, American Falls School District 381, Snake River School District 52, Blackfoot School District 55, Shelley School District 60, Firth School District 59, Grace School District 148, North Gem School District 149, Soda Springs School District 150, Idaho Falls School District 91, Bonneville School District 93, West Side School District 202 and Preston School District 201.
Aberdeen School District 58 will begin classes at 10 a.m. Tuesday due to the dangerous wind chill.
The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon extended its wind chill warnings for East Idaho through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said wind chill that will make conditions feel as cold as minus 30 degrees is in the forecast throughout East Idaho.
"A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values," the weather service said. "This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken."
Conditions this cold also pose a danger to pets. Please do not leave your dogs and/or cats outdoors because they could freeze to death.
The dangerous wind chill first arrived in East Idaho on Saturday night as last week's big snowstorm was beginning to exit the region.
The weather service said, "The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
School District 25 said its decision to cancel classes for a second straight day was fueled by Pocatello-Chubbuck school board policy that "cold weather closure will be considered" when temps dip below minus 20 including wind chill.
The district said via a Monday night news release: "While it is not our standard practice to make the final decision the night prior based on forecasts, we continue to have concerns about the severe wind chill warning in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. This decision was made in light of these unusual circumstances and out of an abundance of caution concerning early morning pick-up and drop-off times, learners who walk to school, and learners who wait at bus stops."
District 25 said it expects temperatures to warm up enough on Wednesday for students to return to school.
"Please continue to expect cold winter temperatures and take care to ensure that children are dressed appropriately to return to school with warm clothes, including coats, hats and gloves on Wednesday and the remainder of the week," the district stated in its news release.
