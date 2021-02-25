Today I submitted my vote for renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District supplemental levy and against the recall of School Board Trustee Janie Gebhardt. I have followed school board meetings and subsequent decisions in this difficult year and am impressed with the thoughtful consideration put into making decisions as well as the moral leadership of our trustees. Janie is a qualified, committed, and experienced trustee. I am proud to continue to support her and the district that educated my children.
Virgie Arambarri,
Pocatello