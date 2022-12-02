Stock image file photo school bus
AP File Photo

School will be in session and follow regular schedules at all Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools today, Friday, December 2, 2022. Roads are passable with some drifting snow due to wind. Please expect winter driving conditions and take the necessary precautions for safe travel, including allowing for extra time to travel to your destination.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.