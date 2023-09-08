Former Allstate building

An aerial photo of the former Allstate building in Chubbuck that has been purchased by School District 25 for use as a career technical education school.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus (PV-TEC), part of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25), learned Wednesday that it has been awarded a $6.5 million grant from the Idaho Career Ready Students (ICRS) program.

The grant represents the largest award during the second round of grants this year.

