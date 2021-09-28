Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Anti-mask protesters pictured on Tuesday outside of Century High School where the Pocatello-Chubbuck school board was holding a meeting on whether to implement a mask mandate for School District 25.
POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted 3-2 on Tuesday evening at Century High School to adopt an optional mask policy for the district’s schools.
Board Chairperson Dave Mattson, vice chairperson Jackie Cranor and board member Jim Facer voted in favor of the optional mask policy. Board members Janie Gebhardt and Paul Vitale voted against it.
The board's decision comes on the heels of a turbulent week for the trustees.
Story continues below video
The board had voted 3-2 to adopt a mask mandate for the district's schools last Tuesday but voided that vote days later during a special meeting on Friday over concerns that the board might have violated Idaho open meetings laws.
District 25 started the current school year with an optional mask policy, though the board revisited the issue last week in reaction to COVID-19 active cases in Southeast Idaho reaching an all-time high.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported just over 1,000 people across all of Southeast Idaho have COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. More than half of those cases are among Bannock County residents.
In Pocatello-Chubbuck schools, there are currently 64 students and 14 staff members confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus as of the most recent data released by the school district on Friday. Only three schools in the district are reporting zero active COVID-19 cases.
Courtney Fisher, a spokesperson for District 25, read aloud a statement from Southeastern Idaho Public Health ahead of the school board’s discussion and vote on Tuesday evening.
The health agency said it recognizes this is a “challenging” time and that it is “supportive of the school district’s efforts and will continue to work to support the school district moving forward.”