The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted multiple local school districts to cancel all Monday classes.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, American Falls School District 381, Snake River School District 52 and Blackfoot School District 55 said all of their schools will be closed on Monday due to the expected minus 40 degree wind chill currently forecast throughout East Idaho until Tuesday.
School District 25 said that based on the wind chill warnings in effect in East Idaho "the decision was made (to cancel Monday classes) out of an abundance of caution concerning early morning pick-up and drop-off times, learners who walk to school, and learners who wait at bus stops."
The district continued, "The decision to close school the evening prior is not our standard practice; however, in light of this unusual circumstance, we wanted to provide families with ample time to make alternate arrangements for the care of their young children tomorrow. Please note: Tuesday is forecast to be very cold but will return to more reasonable and expected winter temperatures. As such, please take care to ensure that children are dressed appropriately to return to school on Tuesday with warm clothes, including coats, hats, and gloves."
Other local school districts are also contemplating canceling classes on Monday, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
